Security fences at Birmingham fire stations should be coming soon

It's become all too common at Birmingham's fire stations, especially station 20; Thieves are breaking into firefighters' cars.

This past weekend, they stole a set of hunting knives. “I feel our public safety officers deserve the highest standard of protection when they're on duty with us,” says Birmingham City Councilor Kim Rafferty.

She says that's why she started looking into providing fencing around six fire stations when the first break-ins happened in October.

But she claims both the fire department and city administrators were dragging their feet on the issue.

“No one could seem to find the money for it. It was only $38,000 dollars, so I went ahead and funded it,” said Rafferty.

She says the money came from her public improvement funds. But as of today, still no fences.

After asking fire department officials if they knew why the fences weren't up yet, they said they were waiting on the mayor to approve the allocation of the funds.

But Councilor Rafferty pointed us to a form showing the mayor signed off on it earlier this month.

She says the issue really is why the fire department didn't address this matter last year, when she first brought it to their attention.

City officials say they are unaware of the reason for the delay, but that construction on the fences should begin in the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.