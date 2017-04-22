FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms will be possible this evening

FIRST ALERT FOR STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Lamar, Pickens, Cullman, Winston, Walker, Fayette and Marion counties until 9 p.m. More counties may be added later as a line of scattered strong to severe storms pushes into West Alabama. The rain and storms will slowly track east tonight, bringing the threat of frequent lightning, strong winds, and hail. One good thing is that we will pick-up some much-needed rainfall. Stay Weather Alert and also check in with WBRC and the WBRC First Alert Weather App for severe weather updates.

MUCH COOLER TOMORROW: A trailing upper-level disturbance associated with today’s rainmaker will move overhead tomorrow. This will keep our sky cloudy, with another chance for spotty showers and possibly a storm in the afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will struggle to reach into the upper 50s, with a cooler northwest wind. So plan on a big drop in temperatures! Tomorrow night the sky will become partly to mostly clear, with lows in the upper 40s.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: Sunny weather will return for the first half of next week, with daytime temperatures rebounding. You can expect lots of sunshine for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with highs in the middle 80s. Another cold front will approach the state Wednesday night and this will bring a small chance of rain that will linger into Thursday. Right now it looks like the primary impacts from this system will be across far northwest areas. Be sure to check in with us for a radar update beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC.

