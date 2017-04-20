Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Hunter Cunningham.

Hunter is a senior at Kingwood Christian School with a 4.34 GPA. He is a member of Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, and serves as Senior Class President. In addition, he is securing a pilot’s license for small engine aircrafts and won 1st place in the District AISA Science Fair. He has done many things to give back to his community as well.

Hunter, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s RISING STAR.

