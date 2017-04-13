Bama DB Deionte Thompson wanted in assault case

National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.

Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, once a five-star recruit, has transferred to South Florida, where he'll be immediately eligible to play with two seasons remaining.

Kentucky will host Kansas on Jan. 26 in the headline matchup of the 2019 SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Just when you thought it was all quiet on the Alabama quarterback front, Nick Saban is adding another!

Deionte Thompson, a redshirt-freshman defensive back for the University of Alabama, is wanted for aggravated assault, according to ESPN.

KBMT first reported Thursday Thompson and three other high school teammates were being sought as suspects in a spring break incident.

The victim, according to the report, was beaten, knocked unconscious, suffered broken bones and a concussion on March 18 at Crystal Beach.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban acknowledged the investigation Friday when he released the following statement about Thompson:

We are still in the process of gathering all of the facts in Deionte’s situation. He has been excused today to cooperate with law enforcement in this matter. Once we have a better understanding of what happened, we will make a determination as to what needs to be done in terms of the appropriate course of action moving forward.

Thompson has a warrant for felony aggravated assault.

