WBRC First Alert Weather Fest at McWane Science Center on April 29

Join us for the fifth annual WBRC First Alert Weather Fest sponsored by Wayne's Environmental Services on Saturday, April 29.

Weather Fest will take place in front of the McWane Science Center from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is free to the general public.

April is typically the worst month for tornado outbreaks in Alabama. We plan on having a number of vendors to help promote severe weather safety and answer your questions.

Meet the WBRC FOX6 First Alert Weather team as well as your favorite WBRC FOX6 News and iHeartMedia personalities.

Members of our marketing and digital team will also be available to help you download the WBRC weather and news apps on your smartphone or tablet. If you'd like assistance with programming your NOAA Weather radio you can bring that and we'd be happy to help.

Weather fans will also have the chance to see storm chasing vehicles and tools used by atmospheric scientists to detect and study severe weather.

There will be music, games, children's activities, face painting by Jill Gilardi, raffle prizes (no charge for raffle tickets), and more!

