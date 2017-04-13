Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Mary Stokes.

Mary is a senior at Jemison High School with a 4.34 GPA. She serves as Senior Class President, FCCLA President and is Co-Captain of the Varsity Cheerleaders. Also, she is a member of SGA, Beta Club, and the golf team. Her drive to reach high standards shows in all she does.

Mary, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s RISING STAR.

