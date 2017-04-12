Tuscaloosa City Council abolishes BYOB policy at free concerts

The Tuscaloosa City council puts an end to a Bring Your Own Bottle policy at free concerts at Government Plaza.

City Councilors voted to end the policy at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox told WBRC Friday, the city's legal department had liability concerns about letting people bring their own alcohol and drinking.

Councilman Kip Tyner was the only councilor who voted to keep the old policy in place.

"This would have been the third year with no incidents whatsoever and the public outcry was pretty overwhelming," Tyner explained.

The new policy goes into effect during the first concert at Government Plaza later this month.

