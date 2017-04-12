Tuscaloosa City Schools introducing summer enrichment programs, similar to camps

Plans for a new summer enrichment program are heating up across Tuscaloosa City Schools.

"There's this little thing called the summer slide where students who are out during the summer are not engaged in something academic in nature that they lose what they learned during the year," according to Tuscaloosa City School Superintendent Mike Daria.

He says that forces teachers to spend time in August helping some kids catch up.

Dr. Daria hopes they can change that by keeping kids engaged during the summer break.

The school system will offer summer enrichment camps start in June.

They’re separate from normal summer school courses. There will be 40 to 50 camps with 20 kids per camp in the morning and afternoon.

Teachers will use interesting topics like using Disney characters to help kids read to make sure kids are learning things in an interesting way over the summer break.

"Some will forget things and it's important that we try to keep them where they need to be to start off the new school year," mother of two Gabrielle VanMatre told WBRC.

There's a $50 fee associated with those enrichment camps, but scholarships are also available for families with a financial need.

