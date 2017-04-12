Jacob, born October 2008 is a very active little boy. He enjoys going to the park, swinging, riding his scooter, swimming, basketball and playing with cars. Jacob has a great, sweet, loving personality once you get to know him. He is very talkative, and asks lots of questions. Jacob enjoys school and does well in most subjects. Jacob has an IEP for Reading. Although he struggles with reading he continues to practice daily. Jacob loves animals and young children. However, some supervision is required. He tends to struggle more with his peers due to self-control issues.

Jacob has had Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis (JRA) since he was a small child. Due to the JRA, he has limited mobility in his neck. He attends occupational therapy and receives monthly injections. Jacob has had many struggles in his short life, but recently he has made leaps and bounds. Jacob will require a lot of time and attention but his sweet smile and loving personality will win anyone over!

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.