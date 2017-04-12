Parents learn about plans for new Northport school

Parents and community members in Northport are learning more about plans for a new school.

At a meeting Tuesday evening, Tuscaloosa County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Davie presented two options for the new school. Both options call for the new school to house fifth and sixth graders.

However, one option has students who will go to the new school then moving to one of two middle schools for seventh and eighth grades. The second option has all of the students attending one middle school for seventh and eighth grades.

Elle Shaaban-Magana, who is the parent of a current middle school student, said she liked having the information presented to her. She says this gave her some factors to consider in forming an opinion on the options. She encourages other parents to become informed about the situation, and learn about the issues relevant to their child’s school.

“Things like zoning and funding within the district, because often comparisons are made from district to district, but sometimes we ignore what’s happening within the district,” Shaaban-Magana said.

“And I think it’s important as citizens that we become involved in the issues.”

Shaaban-Magana said one issue that is important to her is keeping class sizes as small as possible.

The new school would be built in front of Northport Elementary School, off Highway 43.

The plan calls for it to open in August 2019.

