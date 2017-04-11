Man, 21, charged with murder in Anniston

A 21-year-old Anniston man is charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man.

Rodney Epperson, 49, of Anniston was found dead in a home in the 1700 block of Wilmer Avenue Monday night.

Police say he had multiple stab wounds on his back. Randall Skyler Gaddy, 21, of Anniston is charged with Epperson's murder.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.