Suits for Success

This week the UAB community has stepped up to help women in need dress for success. People have donated gently used suits at the Alys Stephens Center.

That's where volunteers will sort the donations by size and season. Then the clothes will be donated to "My Sister's Closet" at the YWCA in Birmingham.



Women who are interviewing for a job or need a few outfits to start a new job will be able to get those clothes through the YWCA. For more information, click here.

