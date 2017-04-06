Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Cade Adkins.

Cade is a senior at Cordova High School with a 4.23 GPA. He is a SGA President and Football Team Captain. In addition, he is one of fifteen upcoming freshmen selected for the Early Medical School Acceptance Program at the University of South Alabama and one of ten chosen for the Presidential Alumni Scholarship at LSU.

Cade, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s RISING STAR.

