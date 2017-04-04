Creamy Cauliflower Risotto

Ingredients:
1 large head cauliflower, stem removed, broken into florets
1 (15 ounce) can cannellini beans, drained
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 cup finely diced yellow onion
8 ounces wild mushrooms, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
1/4 cup dry white wine
1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese, plus more for topping
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
10 fresh basil leaves, cut into ribbons
aged balsamic vinegar for drizzling
Directions:
Grate the cauliflower florets with a box grater using the large holes or a food processor fit with a grating attachment; a food grinder works too. set aside.
Add beans and 1 cup water to a blender and puree until smooth and creamy; set aside
Add oil to a large saucepan over medium-high heat. when the oil is shimmering, add the onions and saute until translucent, about 2 minutes. add the mushrooms and saute until tender, about 3 minutes. add the garlic and thyme and saute until fragrant, about 1 minute. add the "cauliflower rice" and saute for about 5 minutes or until tender.
Deglaze the pan with wine and cook, stirring until wine is almost dry, about 2 minutes. stir in the pureed bean mixture until well combined. cook until the risotto is thick and creamy, about 3 minutes. remove from heat and stir in the parmesan cheese. taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
