Creamy Cauliflower Risotto

Ingredients:

1 large head cauliflower, stem removed, broken into florets

1 (15 ounce) can cannellini beans, drained

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup finely diced yellow onion

8 ounces wild mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1/4 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese, plus more for topping

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

10 fresh basil leaves, cut into ribbons

aged balsamic vinegar for drizzling

Directions:

Grate the cauliflower florets with a box grater using the large holes or a food processor fit with a grating attachment; a food grinder works too. set aside.

Add beans and 1 cup water to a blender and puree until smooth and creamy; set aside

Add oil to a large saucepan over medium-high heat. when the oil is shimmering, add the onions and saute until translucent, about 2 minutes. add the mushrooms and saute until tender, about 3 minutes. add the garlic and thyme and saute until fragrant, about 1 minute. add the "cauliflower rice" and saute for about 5 minutes or until tender.

Deglaze the pan with wine and cook, stirring until wine is almost dry, about 2 minutes. stir in the pureed bean mixture until well combined. cook until the risotto is thick and creamy, about 3 minutes. remove from heat and stir in the parmesan cheese. taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

