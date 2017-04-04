Creamy Cauliflower Risotto - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Creamy Cauliflower Risotto

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)

Ingredients:

1 large head cauliflower, stem removed, broken into florets
1 (15 ounce) can cannellini beans, drained
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 cup finely diced yellow onion
8 ounces wild mushrooms, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
1/4 cup dry white wine
1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese, plus more for topping
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
10 fresh basil leaves, cut into ribbons
aged balsamic vinegar for drizzling

Directions:

Grate the cauliflower florets with a box grater using the large holes or a food processor fit with a grating attachment; a food grinder works too.  set aside.

Add beans and 1 cup water to a blender and puree until smooth and creamy; set aside

Add oil to a large saucepan over medium-high heat.  when the oil is shimmering, add the onions and saute until translucent, about 2 minutes.  add the mushrooms and saute until tender, about 3 minutes.  add the garlic and thyme and saute until fragrant, about 1 minute.  add the "cauliflower rice" and saute for about 5 minutes or until tender.

Deglaze the pan with wine and cook, stirring until wine is almost dry, about 2 minutes.  stir in the pureed bean mixture until well combined.  cook until the risotto is thick and creamy, about 3 minutes.  remove from heat and stir in the parmesan cheese.  taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly