Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama reopens following CEO's arrest

The Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama reopened Monday after its former CEO was charged with possession of child porn.

While the facility was closed to parents, training was provided to ensure the safety and protection of their members. Currently the board of directors is working with the Boys and Girls Club of America to find an interim CEO for their West Alabama Club.

“Hopefully their screening is fair and tedious,” said dad Sydney Ryans. “ I want a new CEO who's more active with the children and with the parents so we kind of know who they are. Instead of like how the former CEO we never seen him we never interacted with him so we didn't know anything about this man,” said mom Condalette Wilder.



According to a statement the former CEO turned in his resignation last week following his arrest. 52- year old Anthony Bush worked with the Boys and Girls club of West Alabama for about ten years. In a deposition WBRC FOX6 News obtained it states a search warrant was issued at Bush's office at the club.



That's where graphic pictures of kids as young as 6 months and two years old were found by investigators on his work computer. The board said they'll start a nationwide search soon for his full-time replacement.



