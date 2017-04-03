UA students raise sex trafficking awareness

A group of University of Alabama students are teaming up with nine local restaurants for sexual assault awareness month.

Every Thursday, during the month of April, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., restaurants including Fuzzy's Mooyah, Jason's Deli, Miss Dots, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Nothing But Noodles, Rock N Roll Sushi, Pyros and BurgerFi will donate a portion of their sales to The Well House.

It's an organization that provides resources for victims of human trafficking.

UA's Criminal Justice Student Association is having a fight sex trafficking on our interstate program Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

A sexual assault task force officer, a Well House representative and a sex trafficking survivor will talk about the seriousness of this problem in our state.

The Alabama Human Trafficking Task force said 80 percent of victims are women.

“Many people think that's sex trafficking is an international problem and many people don't realize it's happening in our back yard's , so along I- 20,” said Criminal Justice student Jazmine Dilligard.

“Yeah, I-20 from Birmingham to Atlanta is the sex trafficking super highway of the United States,” said Criminal Justice student John Dawson.

Tuesday’s program will be at North Lawn Hall.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.