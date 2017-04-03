First Alert Weather Tour: Spring 2017 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

First Alert Weather Tour: Spring 2017

By Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
Connect
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The First Alert Weather Team wants to help you prepare for the severe weather season. That means having a weather radio radio programmed and having the WBRC First Alert Weather App

We'll be travelling to a different Academy Sports & Outdoors each Wednesday during the month of April.

Bring your weather radio, or purchase a new one at Academy, and we'll help you program them! We'll also help you with the First Alert Weather App and customize the app’s settings for you!

April Schedule

April 12th
Academy Sports in Hoover
Time: 11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Map: Click Here

April 19th
Academy Sports in Tuscaloosa
Time: 11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Map: Click Here

April 26th
Academy Sports in Inverness
Time: 11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Map: Click Here

May 3rd
Academy Sports in Trussville
Time: 11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Map: Click Here

Powered by Frankly