First Alert Weather Tour: Spring 2017

The First Alert Weather Team wants to help you prepare for the severe weather season. That means having a weather radio radio programmed and having the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

We'll be travelling to a different Academy Sports & Outdoors each Wednesday during the month of April.

Bring your weather radio, or purchase a new one at Academy, and we'll help you program them! We'll also help you with the First Alert Weather App and customize the app’s settings for you!

April Schedule

April 12th

Academy Sports in Hoover

Time: 11:30 am - 6:30 pm

Map: Click Here

April 19th

Academy Sports in Tuscaloosa

Time: 11:30 am - 6:30 pm

Map: Click Here

April 26th

Academy Sports in Inverness

Time: 11:30 am - 6:30 pm

Map: Click Here