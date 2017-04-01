1 killed, 1 injured in Walker Co wreck - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

1 killed, 1 injured in Walker Co wreck

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: RAYCOM images) (Source: RAYCOM images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

One man was killed and another was injured in a single-car wreck in Walker County Friday night.

Johnny Lynn Jones, a 56-year-old Bremen man, was killed when the car he was driving left the road and overturned on Alabama 69 near the 212 mile marker at 9 p.m., according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Jones, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck, was transported to Walker Baptist Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:07 p.m.

Passenger Keith Ross Odom, 27, was transported to UAB Hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly