1 killed, 1 injured in Walker Co wreck

One man was killed and another was injured in a single-car wreck in Walker County Friday night.

Johnny Lynn Jones, a 56-year-old Bremen man, was killed when the car he was driving left the road and overturned on Alabama 69 near the 212 mile marker at 9 p.m., according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Jones, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck, was transported to Walker Baptist Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:07 p.m.

Passenger Keith Ross Odom, 27, was transported to UAB Hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

