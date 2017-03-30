Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Jacq Wood.

Jacq is a senior at Homewood High School with a 4.3 GPA. She is a member of Peer Helpers, Patriot Pride Ambassadors, Varsity Soccer team, and an Ultimate Frisbee League. As a respected leader, she excels at all she does.

Despite physical limitations, she is always determined to succeed in the classroom, on the field, and in the outdoors.

Jacq, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

