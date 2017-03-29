Good Day Alabama: March 9, 2017

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

BIBI BOURELLY - Rising Def Jam recording artist Bibi Bourelly joined us on Good Day! Her current single "Ballin" has been picking up traction on radio stations nationwide and was recently featured on Khloe Kardashian's Snapchat. The 22-year old singer/songwriter of Haitian/Moroccan descent that rose to prominence for her songwriting abilities, having penned hits for Rihanna, Usher, Selena Gomez and more. Bibi Bourelly will change the way you think about fearlessness. The singer and songwriter introduced the world to her remarkable sound and undeniable spirit with her first two singles, "Ego" and "Riot," which Fader called "brilliantly raw." Her sound is a balancing act of tough, wise worldliness and vulnerability that makes her a true force to be reckoned with. Bourelly was born in Berlin, to a guitar-player father and an art world powerhouse mother. Creativity and, most importantly, music were literally in her blood. In the years that followed her mother's death when Bibi was just six years old, Bourelly took to the streets of Berlin, hanging out on rooftops and subways, ultimately getting into trouble with her friends. This became the backdrop for her creative evolution, which eventually led her to write Rihanna's "Better Have My Money." While most young teenagers would have been in school, Bourelly was learning to see the world in a whole new way on the streets.

UAB SUITS FOR SUCCESS - The University of Alabama at Birmingham Commission on the Status of Women is collecting donations of gently used clothing for My Sister's Closet, an outreach program of the YWCA of Central Alabama. The 12th annual Suits for Success will accept donations April 3-7 at the Reynolds-Kirschbaum Recital Hall in the Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center - 1200 10th Ave. South, Birmingham, AL 35205 - from 7-10 a.m. each day. Donations accepted for women include clean suits, jackets, skirts, casual pants, shirts, formal and casual dresses, and accessories such as shoes, handbags, jewelry. Gently used clothes and accessories for men and children are accepted as well. Additional drop-off locations will be at a number of buildings across the UAB campus for convenience. For more information, visit http://www.uab.edu/news/service/item/7961-12th-annual-clothing-drive-at-uab-accepting-donations-through-april-3-7.

KINGDOM KEEPERS - Bestselling author Ridley Pearson talked with Janice about his newest book - "Disney at Last!" It is part of the Kingdom Keepers series. It is book three and the epic finale in The Return series and includes graveyards at night, mannequins coming to life, and a group of misfits bent on sabotaging the new theme park challenge the isolated Kingdom Keepers in both present day and past. Thrown into a world where cell phones won't be invented for thirty years, where flashlights are the size of blow-dryers and where every girl wears a dress, and the boys wear coats and ties, the Kingdom Keepers are literally fish-out-of-water. Black magic proves itself as powerful a foe as any the Kingdom Keepers have ever faced. The past, far more simple in so many ways, is complicated and fraught with danger. While relationships tighten and allegiances strengthen within the Kingdom Keepers, the challenges facing them threaten to undue the good they have worked so hard to preserve. As the threats to Disneyland increase, the Keepers begin to wonder if they should ever figure out how to get back to the present, will be there be a Disney at all? Or has everything they've worked for over the past many years, dissolved, like the real-life ghosts shimmering before their eyes? In the Kingdom Keepers series, five teens have been chosen to act as models for holographic guides at Walt Disney World. But the cutting-edge technology has a glitch; when the kids fall asleep, they are transported to the Parks in their holographic forms. The ensuing adventures take readers on a rollicking ride as the Kingdom Keepers fight to prevent Disney's destruction. For more information about the book series, visit: http://thekingdomkeepers.com/. For more information about Ridley, visit: http://ridleypearson.com/.

ASK THE DOCTOR - Dr. Sarah Cleghern, Optometrist with VisionFirst Eye Care took viewer questions about pediatric eye care and seasonal allergies that affect eyes. You can reach Dr. Cleghern at 205-949-2020 or visit www.visionfirsteyecenter.com.