Man raises money for father's funeral expenses by washing cars - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man raises money for father's funeral expenses by washing cars

By Jenna Beach, Digital Marketing Manager
By Janice Rogers, Anchor
Leontez Sumler washes cars to raise money to pay for father's funeral. (Source: WBRC Video)
Leontez Sumler (Source: WBRC Video)
Leontez Sumler (left) pictured with his father Marcus Kinnebrew (right) (Source: WBRC Video)
BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

An Adamsville man held a car wash with a purpose in Bessemer on Thursday.

Leontez Sumler recently lost his beloved father Marcus Kinnebrew, 53, after a battle with heart problems, and the cost of a funeral is more than his family can handle.

Sumler has washed thousands of cars as the owner of Lee's Detail on the Go, but on this day, it was different.

In the parking lot of One Main Financial in Bessemer, Sumler and his friend, Antoinne Stallworth, got to work washing car after car with the memory of Marcus right there with them.

"I knew it wasn't the quickest way, but it was some way. From cutting grass to washing cars, I would pretty much anything in my power to get my dad put away gracefully and respectfully," said Sumler.  

"My dad was one of my biggest supporters. He told me every day he's proud of me. I’m a grown man at 30-years-old and that’s been the only thing that’s been on my mind,” he said.

Sumler’s tag line on his business card is "take pride in your ride." There’s no doubt today a father's pride for his son is shining.

Sumler has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Marcus’ funeral. So far, more than $2,000 have been raised. The family is hoping to raise $6,000 to help cover expenses.

Anyone wishing to donate may do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-for-marcus-kinnebrew

