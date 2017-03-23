Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Zavius Kidd.
Zavius is a senior at BB Comer Memorial High School with a 3.66 GPA. He is a member of FCCLA, Leadership Sylacauga, and the Student Leadership Team. He also has a love of music and is in the Tri-M Music Honor Society and a Jazz Ensemble Leader. With perseverance and hard work, he has strived to do his best.
Zavius, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union
