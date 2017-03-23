Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Zavius Kidd.

Zavius is a senior at BB Comer Memorial High School with a 3.66 GPA. He is a member of FCCLA, Leadership Sylacauga, and the Student Leadership Team. He also has a love of music and is in the Tri-M Music Honor Society and a Jazz Ensemble Leader. With perseverance and hard work, he has strived to do his best.

Zavius, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

