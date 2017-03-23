Email Bakari Savage

Bama boy comes home…or so the story goes…Ramsay High School graduate, Bakari Savage, is proud to work for the station he grew up watching, WBRC FOX6 On Your Side! Contributing to Good Day Alabama allows Bakari to keep his finger on the pulse of the Magic City, and the state, by covering breaking news and bringing stories of civic engagement to you.

After graduating from the University of Minnesota, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, the Interfraternal Council (IFC) and the Minnesota Student Association (MSA), Bakari has lived in Los Angeles and San Francisco where he worked in corporate America before jumping into the world of broadcast news. Becoming a newsie took Bakari to different markets, including the top 20 beast that is Orlando. However, with the needle moving in the Magic City, Bakari thought it was only fitting to bring his experience and put it to use, at home.

Outside of the station, you’ll find Bakari spending time with family and friends, enjoying the delicious foods from our Zagat top rated restaurants and getting involved in the community. To get Bakari involved with an issue close to you or help tell a story you feel people should know about, email him at Bsavage@wbrc.com or connect via social media.