Cold snap throws curveball at west AL farmers, crops after mild winter

The signature item at Miss Emily's Tomatoes remains ripe and juicy despite last week's cold weather.

"The mild winter we've been having has been great," according to co-owner Vincent Wallace.

One week ago, temperatures dipped into the low 30's, Wallace said they kept their tomato crop warm inside two large greenhouses.

Not doing so would have been a big mistake.

"You're going to have real immature fruit. It'll look good when it's ripe and you'll have an immature fruit almost like it was picked green," Wallace told WBRC.

But they couldn't move their asparagus crop indoors.

Once he and others realized it could be a pretty significant cold snap, they put mulch down around some of the plants like this asparagus to make sure frost wouldn't damage the roots.

Wallace said the yield would have been twice as big if not for that big chill.

"Anything below that like we've been having on the cold mornings below 55 degrees or you get to where it's 50 degrees, it's really going to stunt the growth," Wallace explained.

Wallace anticipates by early to mid-April, they won't have to worry about any more cold snaps affecting their crops.

