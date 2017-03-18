Wes: Don’t forget the jacket this evening, temperatures will be taking a big tumble after sunset

We are tracking a cold front across far north Alabama and this boundary will bring clearing conditions across our area and a big d rop in temperatures tonight.

So while it feels comfortable this afternoon, don’t forget to grab the jacket before heading out this evening. This will be a dry frontal passage, with no additional wet weather expected. The latest radar data shows all of the rain across far south Alabama. A chilly north wind will develop this evening, with lows nearing 40º. There may be some patchy frost in some of the protected valleys. After a chilly start in the morning, temperatures will rebound nicely into the mid to upper 60s. I’m expecting some beautiful weather for tomorrow, with lots of sunshine throughout the day.



SPRING ARRIVES MONDAY MORNING: The official start of astronomical spring (vernal equinox) is 5:29 a.m. on Monday and we will have some spring time temperatures. Highs will reach the middle to upper 70s on Monday. We may have some early morning low clouds; however, I’m expecting a nice period of sunshine.



A FEW SHOWERS ON WEDNESDAY: Tuesday will be another very warm and dry day, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Some areas may reach 80º on Tuesday afternoon. We will be tracking another front that will weaken as it enters our state. This front may bring a few showers for early Wednesday morning, with partly sunny weather in the afternoon.



FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN/STORMS NEXT SATURDAY: Another cold front will bring a round of rain and storms for next Saturday morning. At this stage I can’t rule a strong storm, especially in areas to the southwest. It is going to become quite breezy on Friday as this storm system approaches from the northwest. Be sure to check in with us at 9 p.m. for more specifics on WBRC. You can also watch on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

