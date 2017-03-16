Thieves hit Irondale church twice - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Thieves hit Irondale church twice

Trailer that was stolen from church (Source: Irondale PD) Trailer that was stolen from church (Source: Irondale PD)
Suspects in truck stealing trailer (Source: Irondale PD) Suspects in truck stealing trailer (Source: Irondale PD)
Closeup of suspect's truck (Source: Irondale PD) Closeup of suspect's truck (Source: Irondale PD)
IRONDALE, AL (WBRC) -

Irondale police are trying to figure out who stole from a church not once, but twice.

"To steal from anyone is terrible, but steal from a church, that's just like a fast ticket to the bad place, I think," said Irondale Detective Sergeant Michael Mangina.

The thieves first took a 20-foot trailer from the church's parking lot.

"He was probably well prepared for it to hook up and go. It looked like he was there less than 10 minutes," said Mangina.

That was in early morning hours of Tuesday.  Then on Wednesday, police say the suspects struck again, this time stealing a truck.  

"Looking at the suspect's vehicle, it's a white pickup truck, extended cab, with a long antenna. I would think it's some type of work vehicle," said Mangina.

The church truck was later recovered in Leeds. Police say it was stripped. No one has been arrested.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the church. They say the people there are afraid that the publicity will attract other thieves.

"To steal from anybody is terrible. But to come back and steal from a church, that's not right," said Mangina.

