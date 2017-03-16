Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Bailee Yearwood.

Bailee is a senior at West Point High School with a 4.44 GPA. She serves as FCA President, was a 2016 State Qualifier on the track team, and placed “all county” and “all area” in volleyball and basketball. In addition to her activities, she is an exceptional student with a desire to help others including serving on several mission trips.

Bailee, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

