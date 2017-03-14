Richmond upsets Alabama 71-64 in Round 1 of Men’s NIT

Tuesday night, no. 3 seed Alabama hosted no. 6 seed Richmond Spiders for the first round of the NIT.

Senior guard Corban Collins led the way for the Tide with 19 points, knocking down five 3-pointers while redshirt freshman Dazon Ingram dropped in 11 points.

Unfortunately, Alabama’s effort wasn’t enough as the Spiders played more efficient on offense, upsetting the Tide 71-64.

While Alabama shot 42 percent for the game, Richmond shot 54 percent from the field.

The loss ends the Tide’s season and knocks their record to 19-15 on the year.

