Richmond upsets Alabama 71-64 in Round 1 of Men’s NIT

Tuesday night, no. 3 seed Alabama hosted no. 6 seed Richmond Spiders for the first round of the NIT.
Senior guard Corban Collins led the way for the Tide with 19 points, knocking down five 3-pointers while redshirt freshman Dazon Ingram dropped in 11 points.
Unfortunately, Alabama’s effort wasn’t enough as the Spiders played more efficient on offense, upsetting the Tide 71-64.
While Alabama shot 42 percent for the game, Richmond shot 54 percent from the field.
The loss ends the Tide’s season and knocks their record to 19-15 on the year.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.