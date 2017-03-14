AU baseball shuts out UAB 4-0

The Auburn Tigers baseball team hosted UAB Tuesday night and took care of business, shutting out the Blazers 4-0.

The first two Tigers’ runs came in the first inning, then scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, essentially putting the game out of reach for a UAB team that struggled to get a runner home. The Blazers were in scoring position multiple times but never capitalized.

Auburn pitcher Gabe Klobosits earned the victory of the season moving to 1-0. He threw six innings, allowed six hits, one walk and tallied three strikeouts.

For the Tigers, the win boosts their record to 13-5.

This was UAB first loss in its last six games, dropping the Blazers' record to 11-6 on the season.

