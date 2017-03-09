Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Joel Bell.

Joel is a senior at Moody High School with a 4.2 GPA. He is a member of various honor societies, the scholar’s bowl and tennis teams, serves as Drum Major of the Marching Band, and is a First Priority student leader. In addition, he volunteers lots of time with youth ministries where he is a natural leader and helps provide a positive influence.

Joel, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s RISING STAR.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.