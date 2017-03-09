Harlem Globetrotters 2017 tour

In celebration of the Harlem Globetrotters remarkable 91st-year celebration of entertaining families around the world, Globetrotters star Buckets Blakes joins us with the scoop on the team's 2017 World Tour. From the great Goose Tatum, Meadowlark Lemon, and Curly Neal who helped popularize the trick shots to the Globetrotters of today who have wowed crowds with their exploits – the team continues to be innovators. This season, they will debut the basketball's first 4-point line. Just last month, the Globetrotters shot-making skills were on full display as the team set a record nine Guinness World Records®, including the longest hook shot and the longest shot blindfolded.

In addition to the on-court festivities, the Globetrotters, known worldwide as the Ambassadors of Goodwill, are continuing to give back during their 91st year with The Great Assist initiative, pledging to spread 100 million smiles around the world over the next 10 years with acts of kindness and benevolence. Some examples include bringing schools messages of bullying prevention, character and physical fitness, visiting children's hospitals, lending a hand after natural disasters, helping build homes for the needy and volunteering at soup kitchens and homeless shelters. The Globetrotters' 2017 World Tour stops at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on Sunday, March 12th and 19th at 3 p.m. Tickets to the see the Globetrotters in Birmingham start at $29 and are officially on sale now at www.harlemglobetrotters.com or the Pete Hanna Center box office.

