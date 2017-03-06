Tuscaloosa prostitution sting nets 5 suspects

A prostitution investigation takes Tuscaloosa Police from city streets to the dark corners of the internet.

Officers accuse some of the suspects of offering sex for sale on websites like backpage.com and skipthegames.com.

"Complaints, the ongoing problem with local women that are soliciting prostitution as well as complaints or people that are advertising on some of the social sites," according to Lt. Teena Richardson.

Officers met the suspects on the street contact or through or through online ads.

Mildred Callie, 54-years-old of Tuscaloosa was arrested in the 1700 block of Greensboro Ave.

Philip Owen Hill, 25-years-old of Ensley, AL was arrested in the 4500 block of E McFarland Blvd.

Raimond Renee Suggs, 28-years-old of Memphis, TN was arrested in the 3500 block of E McFarland Blvd.

April D. Todd, 39-years-old of Tuscaloosa, AL was arrested in the 4500 block of E McFarland Blvd had.

Kelly N Brown, 31-years-old of Winfield, AL was arrested in the 3600 block of E McFarland Blvd.

Police believe some people may think twice about prostituting themselves here so quickly after these arrests.

"Usually after they get arrested, usually they pack up and go back to where they originated from," according to Richardson.

