Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Carina Thomas.

Carina is a senior at Greensboro High School with a 3.9 GPA. She is part of the Velvet Essence Dance Line, National Honor Society, HOSA, Phi Delta, and GHS Ambassadors. She is a great team player who fosters a compassion for working hard and shares her passion in every aspect of her life. She will attend Jacksonville State University and major in Kinesiology.

Carina, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

