Homicide investigation underway in Fairfield - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Homicide investigation underway in Fairfield

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Damian Johnson/WBRC) (Source: Damian Johnson/WBRC)
FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

Fairfield police are investigating a homicide.

A body was found on the steps leading up to an abandoned home on 42nd Street Thursday morning. The neighborhood is a few blocks from Fairfield City Hall.

Police tell WBRC the victim was shot in the head. They are not releasing the person's name at this time.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly