Homicide investigation underway in Fairfield

Fairfield police are investigating a homicide.
A body was found on the steps leading up to an abandoned home on 42nd Street Thursday morning. The neighborhood is a few blocks from Fairfield City Hall.
Police tell WBRC the victim was shot in the head. They are not releasing the person's name at this time.
