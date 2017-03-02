Mickey: Sunshine returns, much cooler for the rest of the week

It's the calm after our brief period of stormy weather yesterday. Look for mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and north winds averaging around 10 mph.

Tonight is expected to be clear with lows in the upper 30s with a northwest wind around 5 mph.

Look for another sunny day on Friday with highs in the the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday morning should be our coldest morning we've experienced in awhile. Morning temperatures should bottom out just below the freezing point under partly cloudy skies.

Look for a few clouds to build in Saturday afternoon with highs topping out in the low to mid 60s.

Look for mostly cloudy skies by Sunday morning with morning temperatures in the 40s and highs Sunday afternoon in the 60s.

A chance of rain returns to our area Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week.

