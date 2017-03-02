Broccoli Salad - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Broccoli Salad

Ingredients: 

For the salad:
4 cups Fresh broccoli, cut into bite size florets
Cut them from the stalk end to make even bite sizes
1 red onion, sliced
2 cups cooked, chopped Bacon
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup chopped cilantro
1/2 cup chopped green onions
1 cup Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese

For the Sauce:
1 cup red wine vinegar
1 cup mayo
1 cup sour cream or plain yogurt
¼ cup sugar or Agave Nectar
1 teaspoon Sea Salt 
½ teaspoon Cracked Black Pepper 
½ teaspoon Cracked White Pepper 
1 teaspoon Delicious Goodness Seasoning Or Dry Ranch Dressing Mix 
Mix red wine vinegar, sugar, mayo, D.G. seasoning, sea salt & pepper in a small bowl until sugar is dissolved.

Directions:

In a separate bowl, combine all the salad ingredients, and pour the sauce mixture over the salad mixture, and gently combine. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight. 

