Broccoli Salad

Ingredients:

For the salad:

4 cups Fresh broccoli, cut into bite size florets

Cut them from the stalk end to make even bite sizes

1 red onion, sliced

2 cups cooked, chopped Bacon

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1 cup Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese

For the Sauce:

1 cup red wine vinegar

1 cup mayo

1 cup sour cream or plain yogurt

¼ cup sugar or Agave Nectar

1 teaspoon Sea Salt

½ teaspoon Cracked Black Pepper

½ teaspoon Cracked White Pepper

1 teaspoon Delicious Goodness Seasoning Or Dry Ranch Dressing Mix

Mix red wine vinegar, sugar, mayo, D.G. seasoning, sea salt & pepper in a small bowl until sugar is dissolved.

Directions:

In a separate bowl, combine all the salad ingredients, and pour the sauce mixture over the salad mixture, and gently combine. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.

