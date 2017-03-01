After 2 deaths in 1 week, organization reaches out to domestic violence victims

A wave of deadly domestic violence in our area included two people killed in Jefferson County this week in separate incidents.

Police say both couples have a history of domestic violence. The YWCA says they hope people learn from this week's murders and get help before it's too late.

Police say 42-year-old Willie Griffin and 36-year-old Janet Shaw were both murdered this week by people they were in relationships with.

Griffin was shot and killed Saturday evening after police say he had a fight with his girlfriend.

Shaw was allegedly strangled by her husband on Monday. It also happening after an argument.

Annetta Nunn is the Community Coordinator for YWCA and she said that they are trying to reach out to victims before these situation gets out of hand.

"Even if they are not ready to leave the relationship they can learn what they need to do in preparation because that is the most dangerous time when they decide to leave the relationship," Nunn explained.

The victim is 75 percent more likely to be killed.

"So, they need to have a plan before they leave," Nunn stated.

Whether they plan to get help or not they need to have a plan in case they face a deadly situation where they need to leave.

Sometimes people are in so much denial that they don't even pick up on signs of violence.

"It is a pattern. That is what you are looking for a pattern of abusive behavior that is used to control that individual," Nunn explained.

If the person you are in a relationship tries to isolate you from loved ones, becomes jealous easily or tries to control parts of your life, those can all be warning signs of abuse.

If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is YWCA wants to help.

They want you to know that there is someone to talk to.

They have a 24-hour hotline with people just waiting to get you the help you need even if that is just to talk.

Here is the number: 205-322-4878.

