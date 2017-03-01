'Unknown medical problem' at Etowah Co. Jail leaves 3 inmates hospitalized

Three inmates were transported to area hospitals following an incident at Etowah County Detention Center.

Natalie Barton, the spokesperson for the sheriff's department, called the incident an "unknown medical problem" that occurred almost simultaneously among three inmates.

Three people taken to area hospitals following incident at Etowah County Detention Center #WBRC pic.twitter.com/TuCJU9xApF — Dixon Hayes (@fox6dixonhayes) March 2, 2017

Sheriff Todd Entrekin says the three may have under the influence of some sort of substance, perhaps an illegal narcotic that was smuggled into the jail.

"Drugs get in the jail just like they are on the streets, you know? We have a zero tolerance. We've been cracking down on them hard this month. So you see behind me tonight, I brought in every bit of my staff tonight and we're in that jail and we're searching that jail from one end to the other," he said.

An investigation is underway into what caused the medical issue.

