General Manager at BWWB believes overbilling issue is resolved

The Birmingham Water Works General Manager says the utility has now fixed every major issue customers faced in the last few months from overbilling to misread or unread meters.

After our On Your Side reporting in February exposed major billing issues for hundreds if not thousands of water works customers. The WaterWorks managers called a news conference to promise they were addressing the issues, blaming new software for much of the problem and promising they would have all of the issues fixed by March 1.

So we went back today to see if they're living up to that pledge.

“We feel like 99 percent of our customers' meters have been read during the month of February,” Water Works General Manager Mac Underwood said Wednesday.

Underwood says crews worked overtime and weekends to make sure they put eyes on all 200,000 or so meters in the last 30 days and say the bills customers get now are based on readings that happened 24 hours before the bill was mailed.

“That does not mean some customers won't have a high bill,” Underwood said. “For example, some customers, if they didn't pay their bill in January and when they get their February bill, their bill will be twice the amount. You also have some customers with leaks and other issues they need to resolve on their side."

Underwood also says the number of complaint calls is way down with an average wait time this week of just 3-4 minutes.

We asked if Underwood believed the utility’s lost some of its customers' trust.

“I think so, and we're gonna do everything we can to regain that trust,” Underwood replied.

