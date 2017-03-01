4-hour standoff ends with 2 men detained

A four-hour standoff at a Homewood apartment complex ended with two men detained by police.

No word yet on whether they will face charges or what they might be.

Homewood Police Lt. Keith Peterson says around 9:30 Wednesday morning, authorities got a call of two men with guns at the Park at Buckingham apartments off Valley Avenue.

Witnesses told police the men were firing shots into a car at the complex.

Police would later recover two guns, including an AK-47, at the scene.

At some point, the two men ran and holed themselves up in a second-floor unit.

That's when police began negotiating with them -- trying to get them to surrender.

"We've got cell phones nowadays. So, we spoke to them via the cell phone and communicated with them and they were a little reluctant. I think they were more scared than anything else like anybody would be,” Peterson said.

Police say there was a domestic violence incident Tuesday in which shots were fired.

Peterson says they're checking to see if Wednesday’s shooting was connected in any way.

