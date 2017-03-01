Are you owed a 2013 tax refund? Hurry up; time is running out

This is sure to grab your attention: There may be money waiting for you.

Here's the deal: The IRS announced Wednesday that there is more than $1 billion in unclaimed federal income tax refunds out there.

It's for about 1 million people nationwide who did not file their 2013 federal tax returns.

About 18,000 of those people are right here in Alabama.

If you are owed a refund, the law allows you three years to file a return and still claim your cash.

For 2013 returns, that window closes by this year's tax deadline of April 18.

Birmingham CPA Beth Arnett says what happens, many times, is that people who fall under the income limit of being required to file a return fail to do so.

But that may mean they're missing out on money they earned or are due them through a government credit.

"If they don't file a return with that postmark of the 18th, then they lose out. If they file it on the 20th, it doesn't matter if they're due $10,000, they're not going to get it. They need to get it filed as quickly as possible,” Arnett said.

That credit is the earned income tax credit for individuals and families who fell below a certain income threshold in 2013.

Again, more than 18,000 Alabamians have money that's due them totaling more than $17 million.

