The Burglar Survey: Going inside the criminal mind

According to the FBI Crime Statistics, more than 35,000 burglaries were committed across Alabama in 2015.

“The issue starts before you get to the home,” said Retired Tuscaloosa Sheriff Ted Sexton. He says burglars are surveilling targets using social media to learn their target’s habits, and most importantly when occupants are away.

“Technology that’s out here that’s great for us, is also great for burglars,” said Sexton, a former president of the National Sheriff Association and Assistant Secretary to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

In an On Your Side Investigation, 250 surveys were mailed to people incarcerated for burglary. The goal was to learn how burglars find their targets, break into homes, and what home security tools are most effective.

Twenty-eight inmates completed the surveys, though not every burglar answered each question.

Outdoor cameras (21 percent), surveillance equipment (32 percent), and alarms (29 percent) most deterred burglars. Burglar bars were the least effective deterrent.

“They’re going to look for the easiest house to get into,” Sexton explained.

Simply locking doors is effective, said Sexton.

“They don’t want to work too hard, they don’t want to be too obvious.”

The most common way to gain access was through unlocked doors and windows and the survey shows that 66 percent of respondents said they did not pick locks to gain entry.

“The plants you have outside your home are another environmental barrier you can create,” Sexton explained. Without concealing an entire window, Sexton says planting shrubs can make it more difficult to access windows, especially if the shrubs have thorns.

The survey shows burglars prefer homes that are empty (81 percent) to homes that are occupied (19 percent). And when they monitored a target prior to a burglary, they were trying to learn when occupants were present (41 percent). Others were trying to learn how many occupants and whether there were valuables.

Sexton says 65 percent of burglaries nationwide occur between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. He recommends keeping garage doors closed and possessions, like golf clubs or lawn mowers, out of sight. He also says keeping cars parked in the driveway, visible to the street, is a way signal that someone is home.

Sexton says one of his top tips for home security is getting to know the neighbors. “Find the retired folks in the neighborhood. The folks that are working there as an office,” he explained. These people will be around to notice suspicious activity and notify you or the police.

In fact, burglars said isolated and secluded homes were targeted more often. The proximity of other people would deter a burglar (41 percent).

When thinking about increasing home security, Sexton warns that the goal is not to create an impenetrable fortress. “You also want to think about fire and making sure you don’t over emphasize your burglar prevention should you have to get out of the home in regards to a fire.”

Sexton suggests consulting with local law enforcement and home security experts in developing an effective security plan.

