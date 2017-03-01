Norwood resource center deals with second fire at former office.

Birmingham firefighters called the early Wednesday morning fire at the historic Nygren House suspicious.

The fire, which destroyed much of the already fire-damaged structure, added new complications for Norwood Resource Center, an agency that provides support for residents in the community and encourages preservation of the historic neighborhood.

“I just don’t understand why someone would do that,” Melodie Echols, executive director of the center, said.

The center’s temporary home is at the JCCEO office in the Kingston community. Echols said the agency moved there after arson forced them out of the Nygren House in 2015.

“We were just about to begin renovations to make this a residential home again while we worked on finding a permanent location for us,” Echols said about the Nygren House.

She said it was too early to know what the center would do with the property, but she said services like free tax filing would continue at the Norwood Community Center without interruption.

