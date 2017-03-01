New storm shelters operational in JeffCo

v\:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} o\:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} w\:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} .shape {behavior:url(#default#VML);} Break-ins, burglaries, and stolenMore >>
v\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} o\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} w\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} .shape {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} Break-ins, burglaries, and stolen cars. People living in Crestline are concerned with safety in the community. Neighbors told me that people are installing secMore >>
If you have plans for the weekend, you will need to stay close to the WBRC First Alert weather app to track rain, thunderstorms, and lightning.More >>
If you have plans for the weekend, you will need to stay close to the WBRC First Alert weather app to track rain, thunderstorms, and lightning.More >>
Inside the BJCC, the headquarters for the Senior Games, activity is already hopping. But getting to this location to see it could be a little slower this weekend.More >>
Inside the BJCC, the headquarters for the Senior Games, activity is already hopping. But getting to this location to see it could be a little slower this weekend.More >>
Water safety is a major concern in the wake of a deadly week on Alabama waterways. A father and his 3-year-old son died in a kayak accident on the Coosa River. On Thursday, two men died in a boat collision in Jefferson County.More >>
Water safety is a major concern in the wake of a deadly week on Alabama waterways. A father and his 3-year-old son died in a kayak accident on the Coosa River. On Thursday, two men died in a boat collision in Jefferson County.More >>
An appellate court has halted an Alabama execution scheduled for next week. Robert Melson was scheduled to be executed June 8 for killing three Gadsden restaurant employees during a 1994 robbery.More >>
An appellate court has halted an Alabama execution scheduled for next week. Robert Melson was scheduled to be executed June 8 for killing three Gadsden restaurant employees during a 1994 robbery.More >>