New storm shelters operational in JeffCo

A massive storm shelter opened at Pratt City Park Wednesday providing a safe place for hundreds of people in a community which has had a history of tornadoes.

“It really empowers us,” Michelle Perkins said.

Perkins recalled huddling in a closet in her basement with 10 teenagers on April 27th, 2011 when a tornado destroyed her home, many others and took the life of a neighbor.

Completion of the Pratt City Park shelter and another shelter at Jimmie Hudson Park provides protection for people who live within a five minute walk.

“The whole concept is to give people a sense of safety and security and not just a sense, but reality,” Birmingham Mayor William Bell said. “These shelters will support the homes that don’t have shelters built inside the homes themselves.”

Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Coker said the opening of the two Pratt City shelters and a shelter in Concord this week provides Jefferson County with 15 operational storm shelters.

In addition, eight are under construction and Coker said the state just approved using federal funds to build eight more locations in the county.

“We’re fortunate the need has been recognized and money allocated,” Coker said.

The new locations which have not yet begun construction will be in Bessemer, Center Point, Gardendale, Kimberly, Morris, Pinson, Sylvan Springs and Trafford.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.