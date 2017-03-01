'Big step forward' following investigation on voter rolls

The City of Birmingham will commence regularly sharing information about demolition of vacant homes with the Jefferson County Registrar, following the On Your Side Investigation into voting rolls.

The list of vacant homes will be used in the ongoing effort to maintain up-to-date voting rolls.

At least 17 properties identified as a “vacant house fire” in 2015 have voter registrations tied to them. Seven of those properties allowed 9 people to cast votes in the 2016 general election.

Voter rolls are updated constantly, explained Secretary of the State John Merrill and Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Registrars Barry Stephenson. Information is shared by other agencies allowing for continual updates for relocation or death, among other reasons; but the condition of properties once serving as an address for registration is not checked to determine whether the property continues to be habitable.

Stephenson explained the residence must have an address to which emergency workers can respond and can receive mail.

“Until Monday night, we didn’t know that the county needed that information,” explained Don Lupo, Director, Mayor’s Office of Citizen’s Assistance. “Now that we know it, we’re going to start providing that information on a monthly basis.”

The city tore down around 600 vacant and abandoned homes in 2016. Lupo says it is on track to reach that number again this year.

This is a “big step forward,” said Barry Stephenson, Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Registrars about sharing of information between the city and county.

Stephenson hopes legislation will be passed clarifying how cities around the entire state will address this issue.

As a result of the report, Secretary Merrill said he plans to ask state lawmakers for help with this issue.

