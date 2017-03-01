Pelham home sales on the rise

New homes are going up in various communities in Pelham.

Rachel and Eric Hawk moved there from Montgomery.

"It's close to both our locations to work. It’s just an easier commute and we love the community," Rachel Hawk said.

Building permits have jumped each of the last three years for the city of Pelham.

Glenn Phillips with Lake Homes Realty tracks home construction.

"The economic problems from the bust have been absorbed now. Not just here but across the country We are seeing people a little more optimistic," Phillips said.

The realtor said there is also renewed optimism with the Trump administration will benefit home construction and buyers. Phillip said homes are selling now in the $175,000 - $350,000 range.

He said home buyers want smaller less-costly houses. Phillips, he believed the building boom will continue for the next few years. He hopes the city will look at more land for possible development and he is hoping the city do something about improving roadways.

"Really, it's about conduits to get you in and out of a community. So, Pelham is influenced by the traffic coming out of Helena. There is a limited number of arteries to get you to the interstate." Phillips said.

Pelham and other Shelby County cities continuously seek state and federal funding to improve their overcrowded roads.

