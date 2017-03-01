Irondale PD teams with HICA to weed out deportation scams

Hispanic advocacy groups and law enforcement is warning some in the immigrant community to watch out for scams over fears of being deported from the United States.

"So, we still have great concern around the way President Trump is approaching the immigration issue,” Isabel Rubio with the Hispanic Interest Coalition said.

All eyes were on President Trump Tuesday night during his first speech to Congress. He did not talk about a pathway to citizenship for those undocumented workers.

Rubio with HICA said that is creating tension among some in the immigrant community.

"People are really concerned about being separated from family. Families are being torn apart. You have families who have deep roots in the Birmingham, Alabama community," Rubio said.

Recently, the Irondale Police Department asked the Hispanic community to come forward and let them know if there are illegal acts and that includes scams.

"We do have concerns whenever here is a crisis situation people come out of the woodwork. Unfortunately, it can be people from the immigrant community itself," Rubio said.

Rubio praises the Irondale Police Department for its outreach program to build trust in the Hispanic community and a way to ease some of their concerns.

Rubio warns people to try to verify any offer of help in exchange for money.

Meanwhile, she says HICA supports President Trump in his effort to get deport those who commit crimes in the United States.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.