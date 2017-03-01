Second set of prosecutors withdraw from Cedric Young capital murder case in Gadsden

Another unusual twist in an Etowah County capital murder case from 2013, just weeks before a scheduled trial in the case.

Calhoun County prosecutors have asked for and received a recusal from prosecuting the case of Cedric Orlando Young and several other defendants.

Young was to be the first of four capital murder and murder suspects to go on trial in the Aug. 2013 shooting deaths of Jabari Player and Billy Baker, as the two men crossed the Meighan Bridge in a Nissan Stanza. Testimony in a preliminary hearing indicated another car pulled up next to that one and someone opened fire.

At the time, this happened next to a Waffle House and near a Walgreens, an Aldi, a Walmart and a number of other businesses. Gadsden police released very little information at the time, prompting rumors that led to people canceling appointments and a church kindergarten to go on lockdown.

District Attorney Jimmie Harp sought the original charges, but later died from cancer, so Governor Robert Bentley appointed Jody Willoughby as the new DA. Willoughby, however, had to withdraw his office from prosecution because he previously represented Young and that represented a conflict of interest. That was when Calhoun County prosecutors were brought in.

However, a motion filed by Calhoun County Assistant District Attorney Tim Burgess indicated the Calhoun County DA's office was also handling a case in which Young was a potential crime victim.

The motion indicates Young was involved in a "use of force" incident being investigated by ALEA. Young spent the last four years in the Calhoun County Jail, due to security issues in Etowah County.

Young was later returned to the Etowah County Jail, where a mug shot taken in Nov. 2016 shows him with a swollen and possibly injured eye. It's not known if it's the same incident in which a Calhoun County jailer is being investigated for physically attacking another jailer and an inmate, one discussed publicly by Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, but that attack happened sometime around the time Young was brought back to Etowah County.

Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh says the state attorney general's office will either prosecute the case now or find another prosecutor for it. There is no word yet on whether Young's upcoming trial, which had been set for this month, will be delayed. McVeigh had said he planned to seek the death penalty.

