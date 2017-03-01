Jerry Hood stepping down as Clay-Chalkville football coach

Jerry Hood is stepping down as Clay-Chalkville's head football coach.
In AHSAA Coaching news, Jerry Hood is stepping down as Clay Chalkville's head football coach. Hear from him at 6 on @WBRCnews— ChristinaWBRC (@ChristinaWBRC) March 1, 2017
This is a developing story. Please check back with us for updates.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.