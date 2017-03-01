NWS issues tornado watch for multiple counties until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Wednesday for multiple counties, including:

Blount

Jefferson

St. Clair

Walker

Calhoun

Cherokee

Etowah

Marion

Winston

Fayette

Pickens

Greene

Tuscaloosa

Lamar

Cullman

Lime-sized hail and 70 mph winds are possible with this storm, according to NWS.

Tornado Watch issued for counties along and north of I-20, as a rough reference. Stay tuned for possible severe/tornado warnings #alwx pic.twitter.com/FybwNkHl0W — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 1, 2017

NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning until 10 p.m. for Cleburne, Clay, Talladega, Coosa, Shelby, Chilton, Bibb and Hale counties. Isolated tornadoes are possible.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10PM. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. Isolated tornado possible #alwx pic.twitter.com/RH1PRGFbEC — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 1, 2017

Cleburne County under severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m.

BMX issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cleburne [AL] till 5:30 PM CST https://t.co/1ASAbBJnoB — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 1, 2017

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Coosa County until 5:45 p.m.

BMX issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coosa [AL] till 5:45 PM CST https://t.co/h89IX2H2LG — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 1, 2017

NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Chilton County until 5:15 p.m.

BMX issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chilton [AL] till 5:15 PM CST https://t.co/oKF9zs0HLJ — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 1, 2017

Calhoun, St. Clair counties under severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 p.m.

BMX issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Calhoun, St. Clair [AL] till 5:15 PM CST https://t.co/foEMnu6oC8 — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 1, 2017

Hale County residents urged to take protective action. Severe thunderstorm warning issued until 5 p.m.

Big-time storm! Golfballs-70MPH winds possible. Warning until 5P. Those of you in central Hale County need to take protective action! #alwx pic.twitter.com/qkNtKMygYN — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 1, 2017

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Greene County until 4:45 p.m.

BMX issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greene, Sumter [AL] till 4:45 PM CST https://t.co/54Za9LXmw4 — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 1, 2017

Bibb County under severe thunderstorm warning until 4:30 p.m.

BMX issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bibb [AL] till 4:30 PM CST https://t.co/73hhn8AcpG — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 1, 2017

Jefferson, Hale counties under severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m. Jefferson County could see dime-sized hail and winds of 40-50 mph.

BMX issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson [AL] till 4:15 PM CST https://t.co/2laFFt8SPV — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 1, 2017

NWS clears Winston, Marion and Lamar counties from tornado watch.

Lamar, Marion, and Winston Counties have been cleared from the Tornado Watch. The threat for severe thunderstorms continues southeast #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 1, 2017

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Blount County until 3:30 p.m.

BMX issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Blount [AL] till 3:30 PM CST https://t.co/K2n3D7I8ZP — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 1, 2017

Severe thunderstorm warning extended until 3:30 p.m. for Fayette and Walker counties.

BMX issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fayette, Walker [AL] till 3:30 PM CST https://t.co/mZwGJuhUs5 — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 1, 2017

Fayette and Lamar counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2:45 p.m.

BMX issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fayette, Lamar [AL] till 2:45 PM CST https://t.co/mAIxo9ycpA — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 1, 2017

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Walker and Winston counties until 3 p.m.

BMX issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walker, Winston [AL] till 3:00 PM CST https://t.co/TEmTkgI08t — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 1, 2017

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Marion County until 1:30 p.m.

