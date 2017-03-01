NWS issues tornado watch for multiple counties until 6 p.m. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NWS issues tornado watch for multiple counties until 6 p.m.

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Wednesday for multiple counties, including:

  • Blount
  • Jefferson
  • St. Clair
  • Walker
  • Calhoun
  • Cherokee
  • Etowah
  • Marion
  • Winston
  • Fayette
  • Pickens
  • Greene
  • Tuscaloosa
  • Lamar
  • Cullman

Lime-sized hail and 70 mph winds are possible with this storm, according to NWS.

NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning until 10 p.m. for Cleburne, Clay, Talladega, Coosa, Shelby, Chilton, Bibb and Hale counties. Isolated tornadoes are possible.

Cleburne County under severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Coosa County until 5:45 p.m.

NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Chilton County until 5:15 p.m.

Calhoun, St. Clair counties under severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 p.m.

Hale County residents urged to take protective action. Severe thunderstorm warning issued until 5 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Greene County until 4:45 p.m.

Bibb County under severe thunderstorm warning until 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson, Hale counties under severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m. Jefferson County could see dime-sized hail and winds of 40-50 mph.

NWS clears Winston, Marion and Lamar counties from tornado watch.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Blount County until 3:30 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning extended until 3:30 p.m. for Fayette and Walker counties.

Fayette and Lamar counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2:45 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Walker and Winston counties until 3 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Marion County until 1:30 p.m.

Continue to follow this story for severe weather updates.

